Lions activate Zylstra brothers; TE Shane catches TD in win

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Zylstra and his brother Brandon were elevated from Detroit’s practice squad this week and played together for the first time in their lives Sunday as the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 15-9. Shane caught his first TD in his eighth pro game, and the siblings exchanged jerseys and posed for photos on the field after the final whistle. Shane said the brothers had talked about this chance for “a long, long time.” He caught a 1-yard pass from Jared Goff late in the first half.

