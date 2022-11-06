Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane took his chance on the next by whipping a forehand into Djokovic’s feet that he could only volley back into the net. Rune slid on his back in disbelief after winning his first Masters title. Djokovic missed out on a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title.

