Coach Willard starts Maryland tenure in opener vs Niagara
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Willard makes his debut as Maryland’s coach when the Terrapins open the season against Niagara on Monday night. He took over after Maryland finished below .500 in 2021-22. The Terps and coach Mark Turgeon parted ways in December, leaving Danny Manning in the job on an interim basis for the rest of the season. Turgeon said he made a point of not bringing in players who were going to displace key returnees. Forward Donta Scott and guard Hakim Hart are back after they were starters last season.