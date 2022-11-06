Bayern says Davies’ World Cup for Canada ‘not at risk’

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern says was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern says its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada international’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk.” Canada will be challenged from the start at the World Cup in Qatar, where the team faces Belgium on Nov. 23, then Croatia on Nov. 27 and Morocco on Dec. 1.

