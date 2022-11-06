Bane’s 28, Morant’s good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the fourth. Memphis went on a 9-0 run, with Morant scoring six, and the Grizzlies held on for their third straight win. The Wizards were without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who was in the league’s health and safety protocols, eliminating 21.6 points and 5.7 assists from the Washington lineup.

