Astros’ offseason involves Baker contract, free agents

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros just won their second World Series in six years and have been a consistent presence in the playoffs. But there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click aren’t yet under contract. Several top players are free agents. Yet oddsmakers still expect the Astros to be one of the favorites to win it all next season. Baker has said he isn’t planning on retiring and says his future will be “taken care of.”

