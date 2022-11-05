Zetterlund scores 2, Devils beat Flames 4-3 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund scored his second goal of the game 2:38 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 for their sixth straight win. Nathan Bastian and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist as New Jersey won for the ninth time in their last 10. Vitek Vanecek stopped 27 shots to improve to 5-1-0. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary, which finished an eight-game homestand with four consecutive losses. Jacob Markstrom had 31 saves. In the extra period, Dougie Hamilton threaded a cross-ice pass to Zetterlund, who sent a one-timer over Markstrom’s shoulder.

