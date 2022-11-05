Yale scores 52 in first half, beats Brown 69-17

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms threw three touchdown passes and Yale scored twice after turnovers in a 35-point second quarter on its way to a 69-17 victory over Brown. Brown had turnovers on its final three first-half possessions. Two were turned into touchdowns, one on Reid Nickerson’s strip of Aidan Gilman that Hamilton Moore returned 19 yards for a score and the other on Joseph Vaughn’s 75-yard pick-6 with 22 seconds left in the half for a 52-3 lead. Grooms was 12-of-16 passing for 205 yards and the Bulldogs ran for 337 yards. Tre Peterson rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yarder.

