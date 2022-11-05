William & Mary uses ground attack to subdue Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Malachi Imoh ran for 93 yards on 10 carries and his 49-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped send William & Mary past Hampton 20-14. Imoh took the handoff from quarterback Darius Wilson, ran left, broke a tackle at the line, bounced back to the right, shed two tacklers in the secondary and went untouched from there to give the Tribe a 17-14 lead with 22 seconds left in the third. Just three plays prior, Darran Butts posted a 29-yard scoring run for the Pirates to give Hampton a 14-10 advantage with 58 seconds left in the third. Butts led the Pirates with 79 yards on 15 carries.

