Slow-starting Gophers rally in 2nd half, beat Huskers 20-13
By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 128 yards and two second-half touchdowns and backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis helped bring Minnesota back from a 10-point halftime deficit to lead the Gophers to a 20-13 victory over Nebraska. The Gophers beat the Cornhuskers for a fourth straight year and became bowl-eligible for the fourth time in coach P.J. Fleck’s six seasons. Nebraska lost its third straight game. Minnesota starting quarterback Tanner Morgan was injured on the final play of the first half when he got sacked.