PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edward Saydee ran for three long touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to start the second half, and Temple routed South Florida, 54-28 in a battle between American Athletic Association teams searching for their first conference win. The Owls, who led by two at intermission, 16-14, topped 50 points in a game for the first time since 2019.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.