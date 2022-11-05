Pyron rallies Georgia Tech past Virginia Tech 28-27

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — In his first career start, Zach Pyron threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to lift Georgia Tech to a 28-27 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Pyron’s 9-yard touchdown run with 3:30 remaining was the game winner, as the Yellow Jackets 4-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from a 27-16 deficit to snap a two-game losing streak. Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5), which has lost six straight games, turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter, two of which led to Georgia Tech touchdowns.

