Osimhen powers another Napoli win; Maldini scores vs. Milan

ROME (AP) — A hat trick last weekend. A goal and an assist this weekend to move atop the Serie A scoring chart. Victor Osimhen put together another strong performance to extend Napoli’s winning streak to nine games in the Italian league with a 2-1 win over second-place Atalanta in a top-of-the-table clash. The victory left Napoli six points clear of defending champion AC Milan, which leapfrogged Atalanta with a 2-1 win over Spezia, which got an equalizer from Daniel Maldini. Atalanta is eight points back in third. Cremonese climbed out of last place with a 2-2 draw at 10th-place Salernitana and Empoli beat Sassuolo 1-0.

