COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Zach Clement threw four touchdown passes and Northwestern State held Texas A&M-Commerce scoreless in the second half on its home field and posted a 41-14 win over the Lions to remain undefeated in Southland Conference play. All four of the Demons wins have come against conference opponents and they close out the season at Southeast Louisiana and at home against second-place Incarnate Word.

