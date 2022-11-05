No Gobert; Towns leads Wolves to 129-117 win over Rockets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets. Playing without center Rudy Gobert, who was placed into the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day, Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Anderson had 16 points while starting for Gobert. Houston has lost six in a row and is 1-9 this season. The team had a season-high 23 turnovers, leading to 36 points for the Timberwolves. Jalen Green had 21 points for the Rockets.

