No. 1 Alcaraz out for rest of the season with muscle tear

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams the U.S. Open champion posted details of his injury on Twitter. He describes having “an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks.” It rules him out of both the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals later this month. The Australian Open starts on Jan. 16.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.