Morris, defense lead No. 21 NC State past No. 20 Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-year passer MJ Morris threw for three scores while No. 21 North Carolina State’s defense thrice picked off Sam Hartman to beat No. 20 Wake Forest 30-21 on Saturday night. Morris threw for 210 yards in becoming the first true freshman in more than 22 years to start for the Wolfpack. He threw for three scores in last week’s comeback home win against Virginia Tech. This time he got the better of Wake Forest star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman threw two touchdown passes but had three interceptions for the Demon Deacons. The game marked the Wolfpack’s 16th-straight home win to tie the program record.

