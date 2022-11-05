McCoy, Hatten connect on 4 TDs, Idaho routs EWU 48-16

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gevani McCoy threw four touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten in the first half and Idaho raced past Eastern Washington 48-16. The duo connected for 33-, 17- and 18-yard touchdowns on consecutive possessions for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. Hatten, who finished with 10 catches for 146 yards, set a single-game record for receiving touchdowns with a 19-yard touchdown reception after Eastern had pulled within 21-10 on an 87-yard connection between Gunner Talkington and Nolan Ulm.

