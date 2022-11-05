Maye, Downs lead No. 17 UNC to 31-28 victory over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 17 North Carolina rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Virginia 31-28. Elijah Green scored twice and Josh Downs caught 15 passes, including a touchdown, for the Tar Heels. They are 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2015, when they qualified for their lone appearance in the ACC championship. Virginia lost for the fifth time in six games and needs to win its last three to qualify for a bowl game.

