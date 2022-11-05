Man City celebrations underline tension in title race

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manager Pep Guardiola celebrated like Manchester City had won the Premier League title. Erling Haaland celebrated like Sergio Aguero. It is early November and this was a 2-1 home win against Fulham but the reaction from the reigning champions underlined the sense of relief within the Etihad Stadium on a day of high tension. While the top of the table was at stake, and not discounting the late drama of Haaland’s stoppage-time penalty for 10-man City, these are early days in the season.

