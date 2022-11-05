Lafayette holds on to defeat Colgate 21-16

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ah-Shaun Davis threw for one touchdown, Jaden Sutton and Elijah Steward both scored on the ground, and Lafayette defeated Colgate 21-16. The Leopards won despite not scoring in the second half, as their 21-10 halftime lead stood up. The only score of the second half was Michael Brescia’s 38-yard pass to Garrett Oakey in the third quarter. The Raiders failed on a 2-point try as they tried to narrow their deficit to a field goal. Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 140 yards, his touchdown coming on a 10-yard connection with Carl Smith. Sutton had 83 yards on 22 carries.

