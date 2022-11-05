Johnson’s pick-6 preserves LIU win over C. Connecticut

NEW YORK (AP) — Ayinde Johnson’s 40-yard pick-6 with 52 seconds left helped Long Island blunt a Central Connecticut rally and the Sharks beat the Blue Devils 29-22. The Sharks led 22-7 entering the fourth before the Blue Devils got back in it with a pair of sustained scoring drives. Following a failed 2-point conversion, LIU led 22-20 before Central Connecticut recovered the onside kick. But Johnson promptly intercepted Shon Mitchell and returned it for a score to seal it. Nasir Smith ran for 127 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown for the Blue Devils.

