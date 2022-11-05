Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, including two big jumpers in the final minute, as the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94. The Nets improved to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds. Terry Rozier returned from a seven-game absence and led Charlotte with 25 points on six 3-pointers. P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. each had 18 points for the Hornets, who have lost four straight since beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

