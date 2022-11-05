DeShields lifts Rhode Island past Maine 26-22

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Marques DeShields scored on a short run midway through the fourth quarter and went over 100 yards when Rhode Island ran out the clock to beat Maine 26-22. DeShields, who finished with 110 yards, capped a 75-yard drive. The defense then forced a three-and-out and with DeShields carrying six times, including a fourth-down conversion, the Rams ate up the final 5 minutes, 25 seconds of the game. Kasim Hill ran for two touchdowns and passed for one for Rhode Island, which had lost 14 straight to the Black Bears. Maine led 13-7 at halftime as Cody Williams kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

