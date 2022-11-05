Calvert-Lewin is latest doubt for England in Everton loss
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the latest injury doubt for England after damaging his hamstring in Everton’s 2-0 loss to Leicester on Saturday. If it is serious it will almost certainly end his chances of making England’s World Cup squad for Qatar, with the tournament starting in 15 days. Calvert-Lewin has already had to recover from a knee injury this season and has only played 339 minutes, completing 90 just once. His injury added to a miserable night for Everton as goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes secured a third victory in four games for Leicester.