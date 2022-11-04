Virginia hoping its defense can slow high-scoring No. 17 UNC

North Carolina is looking to make it five straight wins to start ACC play for the first time since 2015 when the No. 17 Tar Heels visit Virginia. That 2015 team went 8-0 in the regular season in the league and made their only appearance in the ACC championship game. Virginia hasn’t allowed an offensive touchdow in its last two games and trying to bounce back from a 14-12 loss to Miami in which it managed just four field goals. They need to win three of four to qualify for a bowl.

