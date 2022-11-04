Udinese draws with Lecce as winless run continues

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese has had to come from behind to draw at home with relegation-threatened Lecce 1-1 in Serie A. Udinese’s winless run has stretched to six matches. Beto netted in the second half to cancel out Lorenzo Colombo’s opener for Lecce in an impressive first period for the visitors. They also hit the woodwork twice. Udinese started the season surprisingly well but has dropped off the pace in equally dramatic fashion. A six-match winning run was brought to an end a month ago and has left it seventh in the standings. Lecce inched to three points above the relegation zone.

