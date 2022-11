HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win through eight games, the Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 Thursday night for their third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars Oct. 9. The Texans (1-6-1) have arrived at the halfway mark of the season as one of two NFL teams with just one win.

