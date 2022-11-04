Jessica Pegula goes winless in singles in WTA Finals debut

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jessica Pegula has finished winless in singles in the American’s WTA Finals debut, losing to Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-5 in a round-robin finale. Sabalenka had to wait for the outcome of the late match between No. 2 Ons Jabeur and fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari to see if she advanced to the semifinals. Sakkari has already clinched a spot. The 24-year-old Sabalenka didn’t get out of the group stage in her WTA Finals debut last year in Guadalajara. The third-ranked Pegula was 0-5 overall going into a late doubles match with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula and Gauff are already eliminated in doubles.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.