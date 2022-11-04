Gladbach ends losing run, beats Stuttgart 3-1 in Bundesliga

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach substitute Patrick Herrmann has scored with the last kick of the Bundesliga game to seal a 3-1 win over Stuttgart and ease the team’s fears of a crisis. Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram also scored as Gladbach ended a three-game losing streak including its German Cup loss at Darmstadt. It was a four-game run without a win in all competitions. Germany midfielder Hofmann marked his timely return from a shoulder injury with an early goal as Gladbach dominated the opening half hour. Alassane Plea set up both of the opening goals. But Stuttgart fought its way back with a fine goal from Tiago Tomás. Gladbach had to wait till the fourth minute of injury time for Herrmann to seal the win on a counterattack.

