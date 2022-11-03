Will Gordon opens with 62 in Mayakoba, Scheffler 3 behind

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Will Gordon was frustrated by his rough finish last week in Bermuda. He has no complaints about his great start in Mexico. Gordon had a 62 in the first round and leads the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Russell Henley had a 63. Gordon played his last four holes in 4-over par in the wind of Bermuda. He’s trying to manage his expectations at the Mayakoba resort. Harris English and Francesco Molinari are at 64. English is still trying to get his game back from hip surgery early in the year. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler opened with a 65.

