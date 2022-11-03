Titans’ Derrick Henry says don’t panic, ‘my foot is fine’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans listed him as limited in practice with a foot issue. Henry said there’s nothing wrong and he will play Sunday night in Kansas City. Henry says there’s nothing to panic about. Henry had 32 carries in last week’s win in Houston. That’s a season high for any NFL running back. He finished with a season-high 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Henry was leading the NFL in rushing last year when he broke a bone in his right foot Oct. 31 and missed the final nine regular-season games.

