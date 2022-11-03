Ticketless fans can enter Qatar after World Cup group stage

Qatar has relaxed limits on international visitors arriving during the World Cup. The emirate will now allow entry for fans without tickets from Dec. 2 when the group stage ends. Qatari World Cup organizers say fans will still need to apply for and get a Hayya Card tournament identification document before traveling. But a match ticket will no longer be mandatory to enter Qatar. About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to come to the tiny emirate during the month-long tournament. Maximum demand on Qatar’s limited accommodation stock is when all 32 teams are competing in the group stage.

