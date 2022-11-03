Texas G Morris still to play amid misdemeanor assault case

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas freshman guard Arterio Morris remains eligible to play while prosecutors decide whether to pursue a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an alleged summer altercation the player had with an ex-girlfriend. Texas did not suspend Morris after his June arrest and coach Chris Beard says there has been no change. No. 12 Texas opens the season Monday against UTEP. Morris’ attorney says the player maintains his innocence.

