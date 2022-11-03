Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals; Iga Swiatek into semis

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Coco Gauff has been eliminated from semifinal contention at the WTA Finals after losing in straight sets against Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play. The 18-year-old Gauff is the youngest player to appear in both singles and doubles at the season-ending tournament since Anna Kournikova in 1999. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek earned a semifinal berth earlier Thursday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 6 Caroline Garcia. Swiatek has won all four sets she’s played so far this week while dropping a total of just 10 games. Garcia and No. 8 Kasatkina will play each other on Saturday for another semifinal berth.

