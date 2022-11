Rice beats UTEP, reaches 5 wins for first time since 2015

HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw for a career-high 334 yards, including a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown to Bradley Rozner with 25 seconds left, and Rice edged UTEP 37-30. Rice reached five wins in a season for the first time since 2015. UTEP backup QB Calvin Brownholtz ran for a 25-yard score to tie the game at 27-all with 11:17 left in the fourth quarter. The teams traded field goals with UTEP tying it with 2:35 left. Rice used back-to-back 13-yard plays to get to midfield and McMahon later found Rozner in the corner of the end zone for their sixth connection of the game. McMahon was 21 of 31 with two touchdowns and one interception, and Rozner had 142 receiving yards and a score.

