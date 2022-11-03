Phillies’ Long in search of hits, seeks 3rd Series ring
By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Long has become Major League Baseball’s most successful hitting coach. He’s reached the World Series with a fourth team at age 55, pursuing a third title with the Philadelphia Phillies after earning rings with the New York Yankees in 2009 and Washington Nationals in 2019. Long started coaching in 1997. His first project was teaching Carlos Beltrán to switch hit. Long became the Yankees hitting coach in 2007 and went on to the Mets and Nats before he joined the Phillies this year.