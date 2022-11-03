Koreans optimistic Son will be in Qatar, unsure he’ll play

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean soccer fans are desperately hoping Son Heung-min is fit to play a full part at the World Cup. It’s likely that, fully recovered or not, one of the biggest names in Asian sport will go to Qatar. The Korea Football Association is optimistic Son will be fit for the opening Group H game against Uruguay on Nov. 24. The KFA says: “We think Son will go to the World Cup anyway, it is just a question of whether he plays or how much he can play.” Son sustained a fracture around his left eye following a collision with defender Chancel Mbemba while he was playing for Tottenham Hotspur against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

