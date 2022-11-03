Arsenal tops Zurich, Man United beats Real Sociedad in EL

Kieran Tierney blasted home a winner for Arsenal to seal the top spot in its group and advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Zurich. Arsenal won Group A with 15 points, PSV trailed by two in second following a 2-1 win at Norway’s Bodø/Glimt. Teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad but the visitors had to settle for second place in Group E and must now play in February against a team dropping out of the Champions League — with Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus being among the potential opponents.

