Gordon’s 27, Jokic’s triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110. Jokic had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career. Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets. Denver was coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and Lu Dort added 19 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had won four straight.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.