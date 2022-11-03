Astros’ McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick and fill-in first baseman Trey Mancini both made key defensive plays in the late innings that helped preserve a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. Mancini corralled a hard grounder by Kyle Schwarber with runners on first and third to end the eighth inning. McCormick jumped high into the right-center fence to a catch a drive by J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. The outstanding glove work was a big reason the Astros took a 3-2 edge in the Series.

