76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers’ loss at Washington on Wednesday and the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks. Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points. The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks.

