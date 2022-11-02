Vikings’ Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — T.J. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on his first full day with the Minnesota Vikings after arriving in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The fourth-year tight end has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow. He also moved from last place to first in the NFC North. The Lions are 1-6. The Vikings are 6-1.