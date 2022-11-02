Sterling ends goal drought, Chelsea beats Dinamo Zagreb 2-1

LONDON (AP) — Raheem Sterling ended his goal drought that was approaching two months to help Chelsea wrap up its group-stage campaign in the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb. The England forward was restored to his favored wing role and equalized in the 18th minute with a well-taken finish. That canceled out Bruno Petkovic’s seventh-minute opener for the visitors from Croatia. Chelsea completed its recovery when Denis Zakaria scored on his debut for what proved to be the winning goal in the 30th. Chelsea was already sure of advancing as Group E winner. The loss ended Zagreb’s involvement in European competition for the season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.