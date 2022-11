There are 14 Black women leading women’s basketball programs at Power Five conference schools this season. That is one more than last season. While that doesn’t show much improvement, five of the 12 openings at those conferences in the offseason did go to Black females. The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences have led the way. Each has five Black head coaches.

