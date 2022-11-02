Qatar details World Cup preparedness for health emergencies

GENEVA (AP) — Qatar’s readiness for a health emergency at the World Cup has been detailed. A public health online briefing hosted by the World Health Organization focused on mass casualty events and came days after a fatal crowd crush in South Korea. This year there were also fatal incidents at soccer stadiums in Indonesia and Cameroon. Qatari health ministry official Dr. Soha Al Bayat says “surprises happen but we are prepared as much as humanly possible for such events.” The World Cup was described as the biggest mass gathering of spectators since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The tournament begins Nov. 20.

