Lions GM insists he would’ve traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team was 6-1. The Lions traded a 25-year-old tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota just before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday to improve draft positioning. Holmes said it was not a sign that the team is conceding this season. Holmes says the move was not reflective of the team’s record. Detroit acquired a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder and sent a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder to the Vikings.

