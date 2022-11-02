Judy Coughlin, wife of ex-NFL coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin has died after a lengthy battle with an uncurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing that Judy Whitaker Coughlin died early Wednesday. She was 77. Coughlin was Jacksonville’s first coach in 1995 before leading the Giants to Super Bowl championships in 2008 and 2012. He revealed last year that his wife had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy.

