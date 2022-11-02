Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur has rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula at the WTA Finals. The victory keeps alive the U.S. Open finalist’s hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event. The second-ranked Jabeur won the last three games in each of the second and third sets in a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory. Jabeur and No. 3 Pegula both lost their opening matches in round-robin group play. Fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari beat No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 in a meeting of players who won their opening matches.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.