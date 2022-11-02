Hurts looks to improve Eagles to 8-0 against hometown Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of playing at the stadium the Houston Texans call home. On Thursday night he’ll finally get that chance when he leads the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles against the lowly one-win Texans. Hurts and the Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The 24-year-old Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

